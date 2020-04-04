|
SMITH, The Honourable Judge John D. (Retired) Provincial Court of Ontario December 30, 1934 - March 27, 2020 Passed away comfortably at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Forever missed by Tish, his wife and friend of 59 years. His children Susan (Brenda), Nancy (Leonard) and Jennifer (John) and grandchildren Justine, John-Anthony and Jesse will remember his life stories told with interest and humour. He enjoyed 27 years as a Provincial Court Judge, earning the respect and admiration of many for his responsible decisions. May his spirt live on. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Condolences for the family may be offered at koprivataylorcommunityfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020