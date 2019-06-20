UHRAN, JOHN DANIEL Passed peacefully at Toronto General Hospital at the age of 71. John was the recipient of a double lung transplant in February 2018 and although his time was short with his new lungs, John never regretted the decision to receive them. John will be missed by his loving wife and best friend Leona, who was by his side when he passed. Devoted father to Zachary. John will also be missed by his dog Bella and fondly remembered by Leona's sister Terry Anne (Peter) Stephen and nieces and nephews Lisa, Tina (Todd), Troy (Vanessa) and their children. Specially remembered by his niece Justina who remained in constant contact with John during his illness. Also remembered by his extended family and friends. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Saturday, June 22nd from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Annunciation, 97 King Rd., Saturday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. Interment of cremated remains in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. Donations, if desired, may be made to the Lung Association in memory of John.

