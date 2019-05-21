BELCHER, JOHN DAVID March 15, 1950 - May 17, 2019 Passed away peacefully, with his loving family at his side, on May 17, 2019 at Extendicare Scarborough. Dearly loved brother of Bette Hanratty (the late Mike). Devoted uncle of Jennifer Ridler (Cameron) and Mary-Anne Hanratty (Aaron Howell). Proud great-uncle of Gwyneth, Victoria, Jessica, Michael and Brian. Along with being a brother and uncle, John was a devoted and reliable friend, colleague and teacher. Along with being a teacher at William G. Davis, Elizabeth Simcoe, Charles Gordon, Norman Cook and Birch Cliff Schools, John took a hiatus from education to work as an Executive Assistant to Reg Stackhouse, M.P. in the Brian Mulroney Government. John will leave a lasting impression on all of his loyal friends, colleagues and students. The family wish to thank the staff at Extendicare Scarborough for their outstanding friendship and care for John. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.), on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. until a time of service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 21, 2019