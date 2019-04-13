BERTIE, JOHN DAVID With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our father, John David Bertie, at the Vera Davis Centre, Bolton, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 84 years old. Born to David Smith and Sarah Jane Bertie (nee Boggs, both deceased). Predeceased by his wife Hazel (Angus) in 2005. Loving father of Christine and her husband Robert, Darlene and her husband Fred, Theresa and her husband Chris, Jacqueline and her partner Kerry, Cheryl and her husband Robert, David and his wife Liz. Loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. John was a long-term employee of Silverwood Dairies and later worked for Trim Trends in Dundalk, Ontario. He loved his antique cars and enjoyed talking to everyone. A special thank you to the staff of Vera Davis Centre in Bolton, especially Melody and Jane for their exceptional care of John. A strong, handsome man, John will be missed by many friends and family. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S., (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Sunday, April 14th from 11:30 a.m. until time of memorial service in the chapel at 12:30 p.m. Reception will follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Vera Davis Centre, 80 Allan Dr., Bolton L7E 1P7, in support of resident activities. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019