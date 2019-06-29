Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN DAVID ENGLISH. View Sign Obituary

ENGLISH, JOHN DAVID November 11, 1964 - June 8, 2019 With broken hearts, we announce the sudden and unexpected death of our son and brother, John David English, of Marathon and formerly of Brampton and Toronto, ON. Beloved son of Dennis and Catherine (Carrene) English (nee Lang), of Mindemoya. Cherished brother of Jennifer English, of Marathon, and Michael English and his wife Lillian Shum, of Aurora, ON. Fun-loving uncle of Jonathan English of Marathon and Ottawa and William English of Aurora, ON. Nephew of Sharon Bouffard (nee English), of Guelph and Thunder Bay, John Lang and Reni Jackman of Toronto and John and Anita (Tootsie) (nee Lang) McDonald, of Sioux Lookout, ON. Funeral services were held at Holy Saviour Church in Marathon and at the Church of Our Lady of Canada in Mindemoya. David was born in Toronto, and grew up in Etobicoke, Mississauga and Brampton. He completed high school at Cardinal Leger Secondary School in Brampton. He apprenticed as a carpenter and in later years, he graduated from George Brown College in Toronto with a degree in Construction Engineering. He worked for many years in the GTA before moving permanently to Marathon. David was an experienced "finishing" carpenter and had recently pursued a career in the plumbing trade. He loved animals, nature and the outdoors, especially Dickie Lake in Muskoka, Manitoulin Island, and the north shore of Lake Superior. He had a passion for fishing and campfires. He cheered for the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin and the Everton British football team in England. He leaves many extended family relatives and friends from across Canada and England who will mourn his passing. Rest in Peace, David

ENGLISH, JOHN DAVID November 11, 1964 - June 8, 2019 With broken hearts, we announce the sudden and unexpected death of our son and brother, John David English, of Marathon and formerly of Brampton and Toronto, ON. Beloved son of Dennis and Catherine (Carrene) English (nee Lang), of Mindemoya. Cherished brother of Jennifer English, of Marathon, and Michael English and his wife Lillian Shum, of Aurora, ON. Fun-loving uncle of Jonathan English of Marathon and Ottawa and William English of Aurora, ON. Nephew of Sharon Bouffard (nee English), of Guelph and Thunder Bay, John Lang and Reni Jackman of Toronto and John and Anita (Tootsie) (nee Lang) McDonald, of Sioux Lookout, ON. Funeral services were held at Holy Saviour Church in Marathon and at the Church of Our Lady of Canada in Mindemoya. David was born in Toronto, and grew up in Etobicoke, Mississauga and Brampton. He completed high school at Cardinal Leger Secondary School in Brampton. He apprenticed as a carpenter and in later years, he graduated from George Brown College in Toronto with a degree in Construction Engineering. He worked for many years in the GTA before moving permanently to Marathon. David was an experienced "finishing" carpenter and had recently pursued a career in the plumbing trade. He loved animals, nature and the outdoors, especially Dickie Lake in Muskoka, Manitoulin Island, and the north shore of Lake Superior. He had a passion for fishing and campfires. He cheered for the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin and the Everton British football team in England. He leaves many extended family relatives and friends from across Canada and England who will mourn his passing. Rest in Peace, David Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close