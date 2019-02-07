Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HARTLEY, THE REV. DR. JOHN DAVID It is with profound sadness that we announce that John peacefully drifted into the next life on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at age 76, after a battle with pancreatic cancer that he faced with the dignity and grace with which he lived his whole life. A United Church Minister for 54 years, he served in five pastoral charges, most recently at St. Andrew's United Church, Toronto. His wife Barbara; his children, Bruce (Dr. Cristina Robinson-Hartley) and Jennifer (Tom Rosser); and grandchildren, Jacob, Anna and Chloé were richly blessed for having had him in their lives. Everyone was. John also leaves behind brother, Robert Hartley (Dartmouth); sister-in-law Maggie Sharpe (Kelowna, BC); many nieces and nephews and countless cousins. Visitation will take place from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, February 10th at the Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue. A Celebration of his life will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue W., on Monday, February 11th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the United Church Mission and Service Fund. Many thanks to the dedicated staff at Princess Margaret Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through



HARTLEY, THE REV. DR. JOHN DAVID It is with profound sadness that we announce that John peacefully drifted into the next life on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at age 76, after a battle with pancreatic cancer that he faced with the dignity and grace with which he lived his whole life. A United Church Minister for 54 years, he served in five pastoral charges, most recently at St. Andrew's United Church, Toronto. His wife Barbara; his children, Bruce (Dr. Cristina Robinson-Hartley) and Jennifer (Tom Rosser); and grandchildren, Jacob, Anna and Chloé were richly blessed for having had him in their lives. Everyone was. John also leaves behind brother, Robert Hartley (Dartmouth); sister-in-law Maggie Sharpe (Kelowna, BC); many nieces and nephews and countless cousins. Visitation will take place from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, February 10th at the Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue. A Celebration of his life will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue W., on Monday, February 11th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the United Church Mission and Service Fund. Many thanks to the dedicated staff at Princess Margaret Hospital. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com Funeral Home Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited

1403 Bayview Avenue

Toronto , ON M4G 3A8

416-487-4523 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close