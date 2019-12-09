HOEY, JOHN DAVID Peacefully, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Port Perry Place, at age 74. John Hoey, beloved husband of Lynn (nee Peters) of Port Perry. Loving father of Jeffrey Hoey and his wife Cathy of Whitby, and Andrea and her husband Darryl Marshall of Sudbury. Loved grandfather of Derek, Steven, Katelyn, and Cameron. Dear brother of Jean and her husband Bill Hunt of Kitchener. Predeceased by his sisters Bet and her husband Walt Kahler, Shelia and her husband Al Rayner, Marilyn and her husband Bill Fewson, and his brothers Pete Hoey and his wife Betty, Bert Hoey and his wife Norma. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family of John Hoey will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. A Service to celebrate his life will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Alzheimer Society or the Charity of your Choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 9, 2019