Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN DAVID LAIDLER. View Sign Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-4656 Obituary

LAIDLER, JOHN DAVID November 1, 1948 - September 2, 2019 John, a first generation Canadian, was born to hard-working British immigrants, Jack and Anne (nee Marshal) Laidler who had three other children: Joyce (deceased), Louise and Robert. Growing up in the 50's and 60's, John embraced the best of what those decades had to offer including the cars, the music and the duck-tail hair (when he had hair). Teenage years spent roaming the Danforth would provide countless life experiences and the occasional bit of harmless trouble. It would also be the time he met his first wife Shirley (nee Doyle). That first marriage would end soon after they had their only child, Jason, in 1971. In 1983, John tried, for the second time, to have a partner for life when he married Eileen Pidgeon. What did last a lifetime was John's love for all things Elvis. As a young man, like Elvis, he practiced the martial arts as a way to stay fit, eventually obtaining his black belt. In later years, John exchanged time in the dojo with time on the dance floor. He won many awards competing in various styles of ballroom dance. John loved to watch Dancing with the Stars on TV and now we can take comfort in knowing that he really is dancing with the stars. He began his lifelong printing career with the Capsticks in downtown Toronto. Later, as the owner/operator of Laidler Label he would enjoy working from home at his own pace, right up until his final days. He will be missed by the raccoons he fed every night on his back deck, his longtime customers, friends and family, especially his best ever dance partner Betty, who was with him until the end, as promised, his son Jason (Katie-Ann) and his two granddaughters, Abigail and Hailey, whom he loved to spoil. The girls will always remember granddad letting them steer his precious robin egg blue Mazda Miata down the side streets when, whilst sitting on granddad's knee, they could barely see over the steering wheel. The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John's name to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation (

LAIDLER, JOHN DAVID November 1, 1948 - September 2, 2019 John, a first generation Canadian, was born to hard-working British immigrants, Jack and Anne (nee Marshal) Laidler who had three other children: Joyce (deceased), Louise and Robert. Growing up in the 50's and 60's, John embraced the best of what those decades had to offer including the cars, the music and the duck-tail hair (when he had hair). Teenage years spent roaming the Danforth would provide countless life experiences and the occasional bit of harmless trouble. It would also be the time he met his first wife Shirley (nee Doyle). That first marriage would end soon after they had their only child, Jason, in 1971. In 1983, John tried, for the second time, to have a partner for life when he married Eileen Pidgeon. What did last a lifetime was John's love for all things Elvis. As a young man, like Elvis, he practiced the martial arts as a way to stay fit, eventually obtaining his black belt. In later years, John exchanged time in the dojo with time on the dance floor. He won many awards competing in various styles of ballroom dance. John loved to watch Dancing with the Stars on TV and now we can take comfort in knowing that he really is dancing with the stars. He began his lifelong printing career with the Capsticks in downtown Toronto. Later, as the owner/operator of Laidler Label he would enjoy working from home at his own pace, right up until his final days. He will be missed by the raccoons he fed every night on his back deck, his longtime customers, friends and family, especially his best ever dance partner Betty, who was with him until the end, as promised, his son Jason (Katie-Ann) and his two granddaughters, Abigail and Hailey, whom he loved to spoil. The girls will always remember granddad letting them steer his precious robin egg blue Mazda Miata down the side streets when, whilst sitting on granddad's knee, they could barely see over the steering wheel. The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in John's name to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation ( www.heartandstroke.ca ). Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair), on Wednesday, September 11th from 11 a.m. until the time of the Chapel service at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Rd. A Reception will be held following the interment, in the lounge, at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca Come one, come all. It's going to be a great tribute to a great man, officiated by none other than Archbishop Dorian Baxter of Christ the King Graceland Church ( www.christthekinggraceland.ca ). Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close