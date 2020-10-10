MERCER, Rev. John David May 10, 1929 - October 1, 2020 In his 91st year, David, born in Montreal, Quebec, passed peacefully in his sleep at Westside Long Term Care (Toronto). David had a passion for giving back to the community through his numerous years as an Anglican Priest and countless years volunteering engaging with those who needed support and guidance. He will be remembered by his loving wife Dorothy of 66 years currently residing at Tullamore Community Care (Brampton), loving daughter Joanne and son Donald, predeased by his daughters (Susan and Sandra) He will be missed by his 5 grandchildren (Amanda, Jennifer, Sarah Lynn, Mikayla and Brandon). He will be remembered through his church community and dearly missed by his extended family and friends who knew him for his sense of humor, kind nature and affinity for classical music and ice cream. Many thanks to the support staff at Westside for their assistance in ensuring David was comfortable in his last few days with us. He is now joined by his two beautiful daughters whom he lost too soon. "Goodbye and God bless". - John David Mercer Cremation, which has taken place, will be followed on October 20, 2020, with a private family ceremony and interment at the Cemetery of the Brampton Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.arbormemorial. ca/en/brampton.



