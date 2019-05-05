ROBINSON, JOHN DAVID He'll be disappointed that he missed rhubarb season. Dad grew tired of waiting for spring to arrive and passed away in the presence of his family, on April 30, 2019, at the age of 86. Predeceased by his parents Aubrey and Vera Robinson of Toronto, sisters Margueritte of Kitchener and Carol of Sault Ste. Marie and survived by brother Stephen (Meg) of Kingston. Dear Dad to Jody Blank (Corey Clarke) of Trenton and Kelly (Brian) Dexter of Innisfil. Extremely proud Grampa to grandsons Bob and Matt Dexter. Predeceased by his former spouse Nina Robinson. He was Uncle John to many nieces and nephews and he held in great esteem his seven-decade friendship with the Pitman family. A casual celebration of his life will take place at Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, (647-361-6096), on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 1:00–3:00 p.m. If you would like to honour his memory, please donate to the charity of your choice. "Art is never finished, only abandoned." ~ Leonardo da Vinci

