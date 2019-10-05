Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Davidson HINCHLEY. View Sign Service Information Morgan Funeral Home - Niagara-on-the-Lake Chapel 415 Regent Street Niagara-on-the-Lake , ON L0S 1J0 (905)-468-3255 Obituary

HINCHLEY, John Davidson It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of John on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the age of 81. John will be very much missed by his beloved wife of 55 years Diane (nee Lowry), daughter Kathryn (Paul), son Jim (Joanne), grandchildren Jack, Tyler, Evan and Ryan, sister Elizabeth (Don) and brother Edward (Jan). In addition to being a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, John was a high school teacher, sports coach, golfer, amateur gambler, wine drinker and storyteller. He regaled us with fond memories of his upbringing in Owen Sound, his time at Western and McMaster Universities and his long career as a High School Teacher and hockey coach in both Oshawa and Scarborough, ON. John and Diane enjoyed their retirement years back in Niagara-on-the-Lake (where they originally met after each graduating teaching college in 1961). Over the years, he was a member at Owen Sound Golf & County Club, Oshawa Golf & Country Club and Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf Club. Rarely in life does one experience the joy of a hole in one, John had 6. Some say 7. As a horse racing enthusiast, he spent many great years betting the ponies in Saratoga and every Saturday with his friends in St. Catharines. We will all miss his sense of humour, his spirited discussions on politics and sometimes successful racing tips. In lieu of a funeral and at John's request, a Celebration of Life reception will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Golf Club (

