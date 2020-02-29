Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN DAYNES CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN DAYNES CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, JOHN DAYNES February 25, 1950 - February 13, 2020 John passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital with his spouse and friends by his side at the age of 69. He is survived by his loving spouse Paul, and sister Sallie (Steve), nephews Nicholas, Adam and Michael. Uncle Don (Claudio), Aunt Agnes (Gordon) and cousins. John was predeceased by his mother Lorna Sydney, father Malcolm Campbell and sister Judy. John had a long career as Director of Music at the Church of the Redeemer for over 30 years and a long career at the Ontario Government. A Eucharist and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 162 Bloor Street West, at Avenue Road and Bloor in Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -