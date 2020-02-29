|
CAMPBELL, JOHN DAYNES February 25, 1950 - February 13, 2020 John passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital with his spouse and friends by his side at the age of 69. He is survived by his loving spouse Paul, and sister Sallie (Steve), nephews Nicholas, Adam and Michael. Uncle Don (Claudio), Aunt Agnes (Gordon) and cousins. John was predeceased by his mother Lorna Sydney, father Malcolm Campbell and sister Judy. John had a long career as Director of Music at the Church of the Redeemer for over 30 years and a long career at the Ontario Government. A Eucharist and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 162 Bloor Street West, at Avenue Road and Bloor in Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020