MAILLARD, JOHN DENNIS Born October 16, 1929, London, England. Passed away peacefully November 7, 2019, at Bridgepoint Hospital. Much-loved husband to the late Angela, father to Julia and John and father-in-law to Dorothea; loving grandfather of Teresa (Mark), Geoffrey (Emma), Christopher and Olivia; loving great-grandfather of Evangeline, Theodore and Nathaniel; and godfather to Tara, Una, Emmy and Rob. A life filled with love and adventure, with travels to Sri Lanka, Kenya, Greece and immigration to Canada in 1964 with the family; finally a valued resident of his beloved Cabbagetown. He started his career as a civil engineer in the UK and then in 1964 joined IBM Canada where he worked for 28 years in various roles. He finally found his true calling as an educator, teaching lateral thinking to middle management around the world. He was kind, loving and gracious to all – a gentle giant of a man who will always live in our hearts. Funeral service will be held on the November 22nd at 2 p.m. in the Toronto Necropolis Chapel, 200 Winchester St. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bridgepoint Foundation, 416-461-8285 Ext. 2017.

