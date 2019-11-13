Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Derek MILLEN. View Sign Obituary

MILLEN, John Derek (Former 35-year employee of the Toronto Star) Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on November 10, 2019. Loving husband of Mabel Wolframe for 35 years. Stepfather of Tracey (Mike) Lauriola and Michelle Wolframe. Proud grandpa of Emma, Alexa, Tiana and Luca. Beloved brother of Peggy and Carol. John will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905- 440-3595 on Friday, November 15th from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the DeStefano Chapel at 11:00 a.m. In memory of John, donations may be made to the . Memories may be shared at

