DICK, JOHN Peacefully, at Providence Healthcare on May 1, 2020, in his 83rd year. Retired employee of the former Metro Roads and Traffic Department. Loving son of the late Robert and Jean Dick (nee Muir) and brother of the late Anne Scrimes, Alan Dick and Robert (Bobby) Dick. Will be remembered fondly by his nephew Michael Scrimes and by longtime friend Sandra Burk. Many thanks to the staff at the Chartwell Avondale Retirement Residence for their care in recent years, especially Agnes, Ophelia, Mary and Rebeca. In keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. Rest in peace ma purr wee Johnny.

Published in Toronto Star on May 5, 2020.
