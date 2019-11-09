DOLFATO, JOHN Born August 12, 1935 in Castello Di Godego, Italy, passed away peacefully at Villa Forum LTC in Mississauga, on October 17, 2019, with family by his side. Husband to Carmela Dolfato, loving father to Joanne (Jeff) and Mark (Shilpa). Proud Nonno to Jamie, Matthew and Nicholas. Loving brother of Mario and sisters Agnese and Nila. Predeceased by his parents Giovanni and Maria and his siblings Perino, Giulio, Rita, Adele and Pio. A special thank you to the staff of Villa Forum for their wonderful care and dedication.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019