JOHN DONAT

DONAT, JOHN January 16, 1939 – June 4, 2020 Since 1980, John was life partner to the late Robert Wayne Thomson. He was predeceased by his father Andrew Donat and his mother Catherine Donat (nee Holt). John will be sadly missed by Barbara Bodnar, Vic and Sharron Bodnar and their children Kaylaa and Jared and grandchildren Dillan, Rhianen, Callie and Brooklynn. Also fondly remembered by the Thomson family of Sask and many friends in Toronto. John was a very talented needle pointer and many family and friends will long treasure pieces of his excellent work. At John's request there will be no service. Ashes to be scattered with Wayne's at a later date in Hawaii. Thanks to all the wonderful staff at Casey House for the excellent care of John as he bravely dealt with Pancreatic Cancer. Donations to Casey House in John's memory would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.