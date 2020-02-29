Home

FERGUSON, JOHN DOUGLAS Born June 26, 1943 Toronto, died December 17, 2019 – Moncton, New Brunswick. Predeceased by his wife Janis in 2003 and his son Shawn in 2019. John leaves behind his daughters Christine and Susan and his grandson Jake as well as his siblings – sister Pat, brothers Jim, Dan and Andy. John lived life on his terms, he graduated from York University, travelled the world – visiting Asia, Europe and South America as an entertainer and busker. He enjoyed Clowning and was well known as Willy-Nilly. May he find peace performing in the Big Top in the Circus in the Sky.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
