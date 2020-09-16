BAILES, JOHN DOUGLAS GLYNDWR John Douglas Glyndwr Bailes, beloved gay son of John Douglas Ferguson Bailes of Toronto and Pearl Jean Bailes (Jefferies) of Oshawa, Ontario in his 78th year. Named after Owain Glyndwr, the last Welsh King. President Canadian Metric Association and Beaches Electric Limited, his own company. Survived by older brother Charles of Northbrook, Ontario, cousin Elizabeth Lomax, Vancouver and nephew David Bailes of Toronto. Ceremony Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home, Sherbourne Street, Toronto and interment at Union Cemetery, Oshawa. Worked as student while at the University of Toronto for GM in Oshawa designed and built electrical test equipment for complete final assembly car bodies. One summer Ontario Hydro Niagara Falls Sir Adam Beck GS. Graduated top of class Electrical Engineering U of T 1965. First job after graduation, Johnson Controls Limited, where he saw introduction of first commercial computer building automation systems. Wrote exam and obtained master electrician's licence. To Foxboro, Canada to move up to industrial process control computer installations. Installed large programmable controller (hardened computer) Windeler Electric for new GM stamping plant Oshawa. At Custom Control Panels Mississauga, installation of Siemens programmable controller for control of variable speed motors to open and close SkyDome roof Electrical engineer and master electrician, supervised design and construction all electrical including 120 kV transmission lines, transformer station, switchroom, governors, voltage regulators, protection and control and metering for 120 MW combined cycle private power station for Northland Power. Complete direct digital control redundant hot spare Rosemount with Allen-Bradley PLC bumpless transfer. Uninterruptible power supply for controls and backup generator to allow black start. Worked on Y2k resolution for city of Toronto and Enwave Energy. Partially retired 2005 on to continue to run Beaches Electric. Suffered stroke in 2019 which paralyzed right side but recovered completely at rehab in Toronto. Diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Used MAID (Medical Assistance In Dying) in last stage of this disease. Passed away peacefully with friends at his side on Monday, September 14, 2020. Friends may call at the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home, 467 Sherbourne St. (just south of Wellesley), Toronto, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation with interment later in Union Cemetery, Oshawa. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Candian Cancer Society
