GRIFFIN, JOHN DOUGLAS August 1, 1928 - October 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Douglas Griffin of Mississauga, Ontario at the age of 92. Predeceased by his wife Emily June (nee Winterburn), Doug was the beloved brother to (late) Irene, (late) Georgina, Margaret and William, father to David (Lynne), Glen (Margaret), Deborah (Steve) and Wendy; grandfather to nine: Lisa, Tracy, Rebecca, Christopher, David, Andrew, Angela, Corey and Tyler; great-grandfather to thirteen: Cameron T., Nyah, Jacob, Callum, Cameron P., Emma, Brayden, Caylee, Isaiah, Corbin, Jackson, Skye and Henry. Doug will be remembered as a good natured, kind and caring gentle man who mentored all by the way he lived his life. Born in Canada to immigrants from Belfast Northern Ireland, David and Margaret (nee Allen), Doug grew up learning the importance of family and hard work. At the age of sixteen, he began his career at the Toronto Daily Star newspaper as an office boy. This soon led to positions as a wire photo and darkroom technician. Learning from the professionals around him, Doug achieved his dream job as a news photographer in 1964; a career he enjoyed through to his retirement in 1990. Doug felt so blessed to find a life partner in June and they married in Toronto when he was 24. As a city boy, he loved visits to her family's farm in Norland, Ontario, and becoming part of her large family. The Winterburns were known for their ingenuity and creativity, which inspired Doug. As their family grew, Doug and June had homes in Toronto, Ajax and Etobicoke before finally settling in Mississauga where they enjoyed hosting family gatherings. As extended family members emigrated from Northern Ireland and England, they were welcomed into Doug's heart and home. Doug loved family, his work at the Toronto Star, meeting new people, big band music and was an avid reader; starting each day reading the newspaper and then enjoying a good book. He was a fan of Mickey Mouse, Mary Poppins and all things Disney. Born in the same year as Mickey, after his retirement, Doug enjoyed many trips to Disney World. He also cherished his adventures to the Canadian Rockies with his wife and family. In recent years, Doug began detailing the stories from his career on Facebook. He loved connecting with family and friends from around the world. He looked forward each morning to checking his tablet to see the posts and photos they all shared. That was especially dear to him in recent years. He commented that he loved "seeing the world through their eyes". The family is thankful for the support that Doug received from in-home caregivers during his last years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Doug's favourite charities, the Toronto Star's Fresh Air Fund or Santa Claus Fund. Due to current restrictions, no service can be held.



