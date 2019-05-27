STEWART, JOHN DOUGLAS Passed away on May 24, 2019, at the age of 65. Loving husband of Beverly (nee Bannon) for 40 years. Proud father of Kevin (Alysa Procida), Sarah (Nick Zangari) and Geoffry (Prysilla Hamilton). Grandpa to Anneke Procida-Stewart. Son of the late Murray and Tine Stewart. Brother of Pronica (Andrew Janikowski), the late Murray A. (Janice Black) and Alan. Most-loved brother-in-law to Laura Bannon. He will sadly be missed by his nieces Emily and Erin Gratton as well as his other nieces and nephews. Retired Toronto Police Constable from FIS in 2012. Proud member of the Toronto Police Military Veterans. A Celebration of Life to pay your respects and share memories will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 2 to 4 p.m at the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME FAMILY CENTRE, 20 Church Street, Ajax, ON. Please visit www.mceachniefuneral.ca to make online condolences. Godspeed John, You are one with the force!
Published in the Toronto Star on May 27, 2019