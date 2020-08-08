TAYLOR, JOHN DOUGLAS John Douglas Taylor, known as Doug, passed away at age 82, on Monday, July 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. His official vocation was teaching but, with an intense love of his native Toronto inspiring his subject material, he has been a prolific artist, an author with nine published books to his credit, and a historian with the popular website www.tayloronhistory.com
containing 1000 blogs on Toronto architecture and landmarks both existing and lost. Doug is survived by his longtime partner, Ivan Codrington, and his sister Lynn Krainyk, nephews John and Mike. But there are so many others who will miss Doug's presence in their lives. To receive notice of a celebration of life to be held in the future, please email tayloronhistory@gmail.com