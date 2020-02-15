|
WALKER, JOHN DOUGLAS It is with great sadness that the family of John Douglas Walker announces his passing in his 93rd year on February 7, 2020. John was the loving husband of Renia (Irene) Walker for 68 years. He is now reunited with his son Douglas Buchanan. He was a dedicated father to Stuart. Family meant everything to John. Pampy to his two grandchildren Shannon Howanyk (Michael) and Michael Lum-Walker and Little Pampy to his two great-grandchildren Olivia and Charlotte. John enjoyed a long retirement from Molsons where he worked for over 33 years. A gifted athlete playing on many championship basketball and soccer teams in his youth. Although gruff and tuff on the outside his passion for competition shined whether playing racquetball, baseball, cards or dice at family dinners. John's old school values raised his son, grandchildren, nephews and great-grandchildren to the fine people they are today. Later in life when Alzheimer's and cancer robbed him of his vitality he was stoic. We are lucky to have had a kind and loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020