Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN DOUGLAS WALKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN DOUGLAS WALKER Obituary
WALKER, JOHN DOUGLAS It is with great sadness that the family of John Douglas Walker announces his passing in his 93rd year on February 7, 2020. John was the loving husband of Renia (Irene) Walker for 68 years. He is now reunited with his son Douglas Buchanan. He was a dedicated father to Stuart. Family meant everything to John. Pampy to his two grandchildren Shannon Howanyk (Michael) and Michael Lum-Walker and Little Pampy to his two great-grandchildren Olivia and Charlotte. John enjoyed a long retirement from Molsons where he worked for over 33 years. A gifted athlete playing on many championship basketball and soccer teams in his youth. Although gruff and tuff on the outside his passion for competition shined whether playing racquetball, baseball, cards or dice at family dinners. John's old school values raised his son, grandchildren, nephews and great-grandchildren to the fine people they are today. Later in life when Alzheimer's and cancer robbed him of his vitality he was stoic. We are lucky to have had a kind and loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -