ROUTH, JOHN DOWELL Passed away peacefully, in his 88th year, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Devoted husband to the late Leona for 58 years. Loving Dad to Brian (Debbie), Michele (Robert) and Mickey the cat. Cherished Papa to Sean (Alex), Emma and the late Ashley. Predeceased by his brother Douglas (Janie) and sister Peggy. John was a retired Sergeant who served with the Toronto Police Service for 35 years. The family appreciates the kind care John received at Roseglen Village for Seniors in Port Hope and at the Northumberland Hills Hospital - Thank You. Friends and family will be received at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation to commence one hour prior. Interment at Heritage Cemetery of St. Peter, Cobourg, to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Quinte Humane Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019