Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN DOWELL ROUTH. View Sign Service Information MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E. Cobourg , ON K9A 1K7 (905)-372-5132 Obituary

ROUTH, JOHN DOWELL Passed away peacefully, in his 88th year, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Devoted husband to the late Leona for 58 years. Loving Dad to Brian (Debbie), Michele (Robert) and Mickey the cat. Cherished Papa to Sean (Alex), Emma and the late Ashley. Predeceased by his brother Douglas (Janie) and sister Peggy. John was a retired Sergeant who served with the Toronto Police Service for 35 years. The family appreciates the kind care John received at Roseglen Village for Seniors in Port Hope and at the Northumberland Hills Hospital - Thank You. Friends and family will be received at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation to commence one hour prior. Interment at Heritage Cemetery of St. Peter, Cobourg, to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Quinte Humane Society. Condolences received at





ROUTH, JOHN DOWELL Passed away peacefully, in his 88th year, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Devoted husband to the late Leona for 58 years. Loving Dad to Brian (Debbie), Michele (Robert) and Mickey the cat. Cherished Papa to Sean (Alex), Emma and the late Ashley. Predeceased by his brother Douglas (Janie) and sister Peggy. John was a retired Sergeant who served with the Toronto Police Service for 35 years. The family appreciates the kind care John received at Roseglen Village for Seniors in Port Hope and at the Northumberland Hills Hospital - Thank You. Friends and family will be received at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation to commence one hour prior. Interment at Heritage Cemetery of St. Peter, Cobourg, to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Quinte Humane Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close