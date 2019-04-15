Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN (JACK) DRYNAN. View Sign

DRYNAN, JOHN (JACK) Jack passed away peacefully, at the Kingston General Hospital on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Husband of the late Marion and survived by his children John, Marianne, Robert, Linda, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Jack will be sadly missed by Reta, friends and family across North America. Jack was born and raised in Toronto where he began his Plumbing career, which lead him to his 30 year Plumbing and Heating business. His entrepreneurship led him to venture to Markham, where he formed and built Jaymar Plumbing Supply. 20 years later, Jack set sights on the cozy town of Seely's Bay, where he worked with the local government, business trades and community to develop and build Seely's Bay Plaza and a new home overlooking the picturesque Rideau Canal. In keeping with Jack's wishes, he was cremated, interment at Parklawn Cemetery in Toronto.

