MACDONALD, JOHN DUART November 22, 1948 – July 1, 2019 An uncontainable life John Duart Macdonald made a very large man-sized impact on the world. He had a powerful influence on the people around him, on the ideas that intrigued him, on the events that concerned him. Originally from Inverness, NS, his house in Toronto for roughly 45 years became a home to many. To friends, to family, to those in need, to an extended community who became family. Thoughtful, observant, articulate and insightful, JD brought a fierce passion and a ferocious appetite to the examined life. Not a person to whom life happened, or to whom religion, societal norms or social decorum applied: John was the prime mover in his universe, and he created a constellation that orbited his life, and gave it fullness and meaning. His daughters Lena and Caitlin; his step-children Renee and Stephen, the tight-knit group of beautiful souls who adopted him as much as he did them. All continue to shine a light that carries John's spirit. He was a moral actor, not a follower of dogma. His life personified his beliefs: accountability and morality with roots in action, rather than faith. Act for your family; protect your friends, your neighbours, their children, your community. Fear no-one, and fight when necessary. Defend what is right, and perhaps lessons will be learned by those in the wrong, as often they were. John's work ran an eclectic mix, from film to poetry to nightclubs, often all at the same time. His brilliance with language, and with ideas, will be a source of joy and a treasure trove for all of his extended family, for years to come. John Duart leaves behind his beloved daughters Lena Elizabeth Macdonald (Stephen Dollimore) and Caitlin Cormier, and his step-children Renee Odo and Stephen Johnston along with the larger Johnston family. He was predeceased by his parents Sadie and John Andrew Macdonald, as well as his brother Roderick Daniel (Rick) Macdonald. Surviving John are 8 of his siblings: Lena Anne, Eleanor Mae, Andrew Gordon, Murdock Ranald, Mary Heather, Calum MacLean, Kathleen Joy and Ian Robert. In lieu of flowers, please plant an idea to help your community, or nurture a friend in need. Celebrations of Life will be hosted in Toronto this Saturday, July 6th at Jet Fuel, 519 Parliament Street. Tribute to begin at 7:00 p.m. At a later date a memorial in Cape Breton Nova Scotia. Details TBA.

Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019

