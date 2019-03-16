LIEVONEN, JOHN E. April 24, 1930 – February 24, 2019 After facing some health challenges for the last couple of years, John passed away peacefully at Spencer House in Orillia on the evening of Sunday, February 24, 2019, following recent visits from his loving family. He is survived by his son John Mark (Lori), daughter Lynn, grandson Jeffrey John (Hazel), granddaughter Holly Beth and great-grandson Jonah John Lievonen. John was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia (Sue), who passed away in March of 1995, following 42 wonderful years of marriage and raising a family together, and his sister Sirkka Hyponen. He spent the last 23 years of his life married to his devoted wife Mamie. They enjoyed some fabulous trips and adventures, including three 100-day cruises around the world. John was a son, a brother, a husband, a dad, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, an uncle, a brother-in-law and friend. He will be sadly missed by all including his brother Aarno and his family in Finland. A Celebration of Life will be held on his 89th birthday - Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Carson Funeral Home, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, 705-326-3595. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your charity of choice would be appreciated. Rest in Peace Fella. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019