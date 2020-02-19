|
MULLINS, John E. (Jack) 1933 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of John Mullins announce his passing at Scarborough Grace Hospital on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Ayer, Massachusetts, United States, he was the son of the late Anne (Coolen) and the late William Mullins. Jack was very dedicated to his work at J.F. Hartz Company where he met and married his beloved wife Mary and worked until retirement at Lenbrook. Jack is survived by his beloved wife Mary, sister Cathy (Gold River), Brittany, Silas and Sharon and the families of Diane, Grace, Nick and wife Veta, Tom, George and Paul. Predeceased by his sister Veronica, brother Tom and brothers-in-law Steve and Stephen and in-laws Olympia, George, Valentina, Vula and Danny. He will be greatly missed by his relatives from Canada, United States, Greece and Australia. We would like to thank the teams at Scarborough Grace Hospital, Tendercare Rehabilitation and North York General for delivering excellence in care. Family members and friends will be received on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Agincourt (416-293-5211). Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 21 Leith Hill Road (416-494-6526), on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road (north of St. Clair Avenue East). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Lung Association or the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020