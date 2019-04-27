NELSON, JOHN EDMOND December 22, 1939 - April 16, 2019 John passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, with family and friends present. Predeceased by his parents Isabella and Melville, his wife Jennifer and brother-in-law Philip. John will be missed by his sisters-in-law Andrea and Linda and his nieces Tara, Darcie and Whitney and lifelong friend Robert and his wife Jean, teaching colleague and friend Norm and his wife Anita and friends Rose Marie, Bob, Mike, Tom and Paul, with whom he met every morning at the local Tim Hortons in Fenelon Falls. John was an elementary school teacher with the Toronto District School Board. He retired to Fenelon Falls where he enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, sitting on his dock and pursuing his passion for old radios and cars. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels as long as he was able. If desired, expressions of sympathy to the Ontario SPCA or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences, memorial donations, please visit www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019