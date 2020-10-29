1/1
JOHN EDWARD "JACK" BONHAM
BONHAM, JOHN EDWARD "JACK" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Edward "Jack" Bonham at Mississauga Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the age of 93. Born in Trafalgar Township, Ontario, Jack spent his life, often on the road, supporting the farming community, whether building silos, supplying seeds, or designing waste-management systems - and making many, many friends along the way. Jack was so loyal to those friends and customers that he worked into his 90s, continuing to make long drives and deliver on promises. A huge force in the lives of all of his family members, Jack was quick with a joke and always got a laugh. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 72 years, Isabel, with whom he had three loving sons, Gary, Jim (Monica) and the late Wayne. Jack will also be missed by grandsons John (Jodi) and Dave (Marni), granddaughters Lee (Scott) and Kristen (Ryan), and great-grandchildren Branden, Andrew, Trevor, Seanna, Avery, Alyssa and Austyn, brother Ken (Heather) and sister Meryl (late Gord). He was predeceased by brothers Howard (late Barb) and Gord (late Jeanne) and sister Ruby (late Norm). A private visitation and funeral will be held at the Glendale Funeral Home for family members only due to COVID restrictions. Interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens to follow. The family welcomes donations to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation, via Trilliumgiving.ca, in Jack's honour.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Glendale Funeral Home & Cemetery
1810 Albion Rd.
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
(416) 679-1803
