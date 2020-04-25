DONLIN, REV. JOHN EDWARD Reverend John Edward Donlin died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Father Donlin was 82 years old and in his 36th year of the priesthood. He was ordained to the priesthood on November 23, 1984 by Cardinal Carter. Father Donlin was Associate Pastor at St. Jude's Parish, Weston, Ontario and a long-standing Chaplain at Providence Healthcare. He retired in 2012 and was living at Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence. Father John was born to John and Margaret (Dugan) Donlin on August 14, 1937, in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He attended Epiphany Elementary School and Sayre High School. After graduating from high school, John began his life of ministry, first attending Holy Ghost Seminary in Philadelphia, PA. He left the seminary in Philadelphia to join the Little Brothers of the Good Shepherd, an order dedicated to social service for the needy, in Albuquerque, NM. Taking the name Brother Shawn, he served in Albuquerque before being transferred to Camillus House, the order's mission, in Miami, Florida. After several years of directing Camillus House, he was transferred to the Good Shepherd refuge in Canada. It was while serving at that location that he responded again to his calling to the priesthood. As a parish priest, he served the community of St. Jude's in Weston before moving to Providence Healthcare in Scarborough, an assignment and a community which he loved very much. Fr. John has a large and loving family of friends and colleagues in Toronto, Ontario, Quebec and, indeed, across Canada. In the States, Fr. John is survived by his brother Mike and his wife Joslyn, of WA state and their children, Sean, Noelani (Chris Hathaway) and Shea, and the children of Noelani and Chris, Owen and Hadley. As Fr. John was Sean's Godfather at Baptism, he was affectionately known in the family as Godpop. Fr. John also has a large extended family of cousins across the United States. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public visitation or funeral Mass. A private service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020. Burial will be at Queen of Clergy Cemetery, St. Augustine's Seminary.

