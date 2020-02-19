Home

LEGGE, JOHN EDWARD (JACK) Peacefully on February 16, 2020 at Hillsdale Estates Long Term Care at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Helen for 71 years and loving father of Ronald (Sherri), Darlene, Bill (Brenda) and Janet (David). Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Jordon, Philip, Jason, Daniel, Michael and Gregory and great-grandfather to Nicholas, Alexander and Henry. Jack enjoyed a long career at The University of Toronto as a Scientific Glassblower and in his retirement enjoyed travelling and spending time at the cottage with his family. A visitation will take place at The McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road in Ajax (905-428-8488) on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service taking place in our chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. "He will be greatly missed"
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020
