MURPHY, JOHN (JACK) EDWARD Peacefully, John (Jack) Edward Murphy of Toronto, ON, passed away in his 85th year. Survived by his daughters Anne and Janet (mother Elva) and son-in-law Mike van Warmerdam and previous wife Elva. Granddaughters Jacqueline and Madeline. Predeceased by his wife June, parents Joseph and Hazel Murphy, sisters Ruth and Eileen, brothers Bev (Thelma), Ernie (Lillian) and Ken (Rita). Jack worked for IBM for 31 years in sales, created his company Murcomp in 1983 and upon "retirement" worked for Royal LePage in Milton. Jack volunteered for the Humane Society, Meals on Wheels and drove for the Cancer Society. He loved the Toronto Blue Jays and his cats. Jack travelled the world, obtained his pilots licence and never lost his sense of fun. Heartfelt thanks to Taunton Mills Retirement Village in Whitby for their compassionate care as well as the health care team at the Emergency Department at Oshawa General Hospital. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictionsm a private Celebration of Life will be held. Donations to a humane society of your choice or to hospital COVID supplies https://www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/covid-19 or to Camp Big Canoe https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/camp-big-canoe/, would be appreciated. Online condolences can be expressed at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/oshawa-on/oshawa-funeral-home/3774


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
