ELLIG, JOHN Husband, Uncle, Brother passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Scarborough Centenary Hospital at the age of 82 years old, after months of failing health he died peacefully. John was a loving and devoted husband of 57 years. John was surrounded by his loving wife Gerda Ellig and niece Loretta Weippert. He is also survived by his brother Ed Ellig (Cathy) and sister-in-law Nancy Ellig; numerous nieces and nephews, their families and friends. Predeceased by his brother Paul Ellig. Private funeral was held under the direction of the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019