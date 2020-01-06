Home

JOHN ELVIN LIND

LIND, JOHN ELVIN Passed at Markham-Stouffville Hospital on December 31, 2019 at the age of eighty-seven. Son of the late John and Esther Lind (née Malmberg). Husband of Gwen Lind (née Leeder). Father of John (Barbara Alyn Woods) and Laura (Bill Reynolds). Grandfather of Justine, Natalie, Emily and Aly. Predeceased by brother Norman Johnson. A service will be held at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street, Newmarket, on Sunday, January 12th, 11 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020
