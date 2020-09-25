CRAWFORD, JOHN ERIC April 4, 1933 - September 19, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of John Eric Crawford, Professor Emeritus, Physics, McGill University. He died at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a prolonged period of challenging illnesses. He is mourned by his wife Elva (nee Hunking), with whom he shared 63 years of marriage; daughters and sons-in-law Cathy (Martin Fowler), Susan (Neil Leslie) and Nancy (Ralph Nissen); grandchildren Kyle, Trevor, Gemma, Erik, Lindsay, Sara, and Anna; cousin Mary Johnston; and many loving and caring nieces and nephews. He is deeply missed by all. John was born in Montreal, the only son of Myrtle McMillan and Robert Eric Crawford. He attended the University Schools of Toronto High School, graduated with both a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Toronto in Mathematics and Physics, and achieved a Ph.D. from McGill University. He designed and described a linear accelerator for his Ph.D. thesis. This accelerator was built and installed at the Royal Victoria Hospital in 1962. John touched the lives of a great many students and colleagues in the physics department at McGill University and other research facilities around North America and Europe. He was a gentle, quiet man, and possessed an insatiable curiosity for life, learning, and teaching others. He took great satisfaction in fixing things; no item was ever thrown away unless there was a full understanding of why repair was not possible. This same curiosity and vigour carried into all aspects of his life. He took particular pleasure in sailing, camping, extensive travel, photography, astronomy, all-things-music, and above all downhill skiing, which he was able to enjoy well into his eighties. A private funeral service and interment of his ashes will be held for the family. A virtual sharing of memories will take place on Sunday, October 18th at 3:00 p.m. EST. To receive an invitation link to this gathering, please email your contact information to jcrawfordtribute@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to the McGill Faculty of Science would be welcome, through mcgill.ca/give