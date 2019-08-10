CASELEY, JOHN ERNEST CLEMENT 1946-2019 After a rich and fulfilling life of 73 years, John passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019. John was the beloved husband of Linda E. Caseley and loving father to his two children, Alyson (Ian), and Adam (Sunita). He was a treasured grandfather to Marlee and Jackson, as well as much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. John is survived by his mother Marion Anstey, sisters Anne Chaput, Wilma Greatrex (Terry), Lynda Bergeron (Jack), Sharron Anstey (Stan), Lois Aggerholm (Kaj), Marci Anstey (Greg), Leslie Wilhelm (Jeff), and sisters-in-law Shirley O'Daniell (Mark), and Dianne Donaldson. Predeceased by his father Alvin W. C. Caseley. John was an avid lover of music, and all things car and motorcycle. He was an active member in the York Region Harley Owners Group, and played Dobro with the Yonge Street Ramblers. Before retiring, John spent many years working in the transportation industry, with a focus in heavy haul and specialized logistics, and was a longtime Director on the Board of the Ontario Trucking Association. John was exceptionally kind, generous and had a special way of connecting with others wherever he went. John leaves behind a legacy of love for family, friendship, community and music. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 79 Victoria Street, Aurora, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. Charitable donations may be made in John's memory to Parkinson Canada or Musicounts Canada.

