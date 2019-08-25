JOHN FEATHER EALS

Obituary

FEATHER EALS, JOHN Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 97. John, predeceased by his wife Susan and grandson Scott. Loving father of Robert (Linda), Marion (Robert), Henry (Lavonne) and Andrew. Proud grandfather of Michelle, Heather, Sarah and Jennifer. John will also be sadly missed by his extended family in England and Canada. Family and friends are welcome to gather and remember John on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St., Toronto. Cremation to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2019
