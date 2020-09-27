1/
John FLYNN
FLYNN, John It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of John Flynn on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 87. John, beloved husband of Beverley for 58 years. Loving father of Colleen Williams (David) and Sheila Mashinter (the late Glenn). Much loved Papa to Sean (Heather), Ryan (Jody), Kevin (Jenna), Michelle (Nathan), and great-grandpa to Nolan, Lyla, and Colton. He will be fondly remembered by his family in Ireland, United States and Canada. John was one of the original members of The Ireland Supporters Club in Mississauga and a Past President. He was also a member of the Mayo Association. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Parish, Mississauga. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the number of attendance is restricted to 30% capacity. The capacity at St. Ignatius Loyola is up to 100 people. Interment to take place at Glen Oaks Cemetery, Oakville, the number of attendance at the cemetery is restricted to 40 people. For those who wish, donations in John's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. www.glenoaks.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
