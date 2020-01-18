Home

FRANC, JOHN 1940 - 2020 Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 79. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gudrun of 55 years. Devoted father to Paul (Beth) and Valerie. Proud Dziadzia to Connor and Braeden. Dear brother to Betty, Mary, Stella, Helen, Henry, Emilia and Rose. Fondly remembered by all his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John was a dedicated family man, took pride in his business with a strong work ethic. Well known for his community involvement and faith (Past President of the Pickering Lawn Bowling Club). His many hobbies included gardening, fishing and world travel. "He worked, He strove … but He lived". All are welcome to attend a visitation at the MCEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax), on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at HOLY REEDEEMER CHURCH (796 Eyer Dr., Pickering), on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sunnybrook Health Science Centre – Odette Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice in memory of John.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
