FISHER, John Francis (FRANK) Passed peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, at the age of 86, surrounded by his family. Beloved Husband to Ann. Loving Father to John and Jane. Incredible Grandpa to Sam. He will be dearly missed by Teri, Anne and Matteo. Cherished Stepfather to Jeanne and Don (Peggy). Dear Grandfather to Nicholas, Andrea, Alexis and Mackenzie. Frank is predeceased by his brother Dr. Thomas Fisher. Frank lived an incredible life which included an accomplished career with the Bank of Montreal spanning 37 years. He played hockey until the age of 70, attended the NY Rangers training camp, golfed daily and also ran for political office. You left an immense footprint on all of our hearts.

