JOHN FRANCIS McMANAMAN
McMANAMAN, JOHN FRANCIS November 19, 1937 – May 4, 2020 Peacefully, with his daughter by his side at Bramalea Retirement Residence at the age of 82. Dear son of the late Della and Ambrose. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father to Leigh-Ann and her husband Jonathan. Cherished Papa to Lauren and Ryan. Devoted brother to Cathy, Stella, the late Jim, Pat, Tommy and Edward. Frank will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Fran, all of his nieces and nephews, as well as extended friends and family. Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to the caring and compassionate Staff at Bramalea Retirement Residence, especially Dr. Elahi.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
