RAFFERTY, John Francis "Raff" Peacefully passed away on December 17, 2019 at the age of 89 with his family by his side. John is survived by his loving wife Judy of 55 years; daughters, Kimberley (Michael) Lalonde and Patricia (Richard) Lade, and will be remembered by his cherished grandchildren, Abigayle, Jacob, Tara and Kristin. He is also survived by his siblings, Paddy (Sharon) Rafferty and Esther (Gary) McElwain. John was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Esther Rafferty, as well as sister, Lorraine Rafferty. In his younger years, John enjoyed spending his summers in Muskoka with friends and family. He was an avid reader and an accomplished artist. John was a proud alumni of Humberside Collegiate, where he formed many lifelong friendships. Before retiring, John was a senior auditor for Shell Canada. He enjoyed tennis, hockey, football and golf, and was a long-term member of the Toronto Boulevard Club. John was happiest surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place; a private service has been held for the family and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the .



