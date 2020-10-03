SMITH, JOHN FRANCIS (FRANK) August 25, 1934 - September 28, 2020 With profound sadness, the family of Frank Smith, beloved husband of 45 years to Nancy (nee Cassiani), father to Darin (Suzanne) and Marissa, and Poppa to Isabel and Nathan, announce his passing at home with Nancy by his side. Born in Oakville to Hiram John and Mary (Booth) Smith, third of four children, Frank is survived by sister Ruth Dovenor, sister-in-law Jean Smith Gray, nephews Kevin, Owen, D'Arcy and niece Alison, brothers-in-law Marc and Gerald, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by brothers Lawrie (late Marion), Bob, niece Jennifer, nephews Christopher and Sean, and dear friend Rene (Moose) Morin. Frank had an idyllic childhood on his family's large apple farm in Oakville, attending Pine Grove one-room school, and spending summers swimming in Sixteen Mile Creek. A lover of nature and the outdoors, he could identify any birdcall or insect species. In high school and university, Frank was an avid athlete, captaining his high school football team and competing in basketball, track and field and swimming. As an adult, he was a passionate skier and lifelong curling enthusiast. Throughout Darin and Marissa's childhoods, Frank's love of sports translated into dedicated coaching of their baseball and soccer teams. He graduated with a Chemical Engineering degree from Queen's University in 1957 and received his MBA from the University of Western Ontario in 1962. Frank's thriving career as an engineering project manager took him around the world and culminated in the creation of his own successful consultancy before his retirement at age 76. He had an innate sense of adventure that led to world travel including Australia, China, Europe, the Middle East, and Japan. He crewed and sailed in the Caribbean, drove fabled Route 66, learned to fly a plane, worked as a ski instructor at Owl's Head and Jay Peak and took a year's sabbatical to travel and ski the Rockies where he won a Nastar gold medal. During a trip to Spain in 1973 he met Nancy, the love of his life. They embarked on a lifetime of adventure together, notably a seven month sojourn in Perth, Australia. They shared many of his passions including curling, skiing and travelling, with annual winter trips to Puerto Vallarta in retirement. Through their marriage, Frank was introduced to a vibrant extended Italian family - cousins Doris (Moose), Danny (Barbra) and Rita (Jean) - enjoying many memorable family occasions. Frank was an involved parent. He led by example and believed in a "can do" attitude. He never gave his children the answer to a problem but instead helped them work their way through it and instilled the determination and work ethic that they both carry with them today. He delighted in knowing that a family trip to a Queen's University reunion resulted in their both attending his alma mater. In retirement years, Frank's greatest joy came from time spent with grandchildren Isabel and Nathan and grand-dog Louis. Saturday mornings were spent in animated discussions about world problems with his good friends in his coffee club. Frank's 86 years were filled with love, family and friends. He will be remembered for being interested and interesting. He valued integrity, fairness and a good laugh. As family patriarch, his guidance, kindness and sharp wit will be deeply missed. Frank will be laid to rest at St. Jude's Cemetery in Oakville in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice or the Scott Mission.



