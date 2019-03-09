Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN FRANCIS WREN. View Sign

WREN, JOHN FRANCIS John passed away on March 1, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife Mary (nee Moyer), his children Edward (Charlotte), Teresa (Tom), Marianne (Dom) and Kate, and his grandchildren Samantha and Luke, Madison and Sydney, Matthew, Jackson and Jonathan. Predeceased by his twin brother, Stan, brothers Ted and Hank and sister Barbara. The family would like to express their thanks to dad's caregiver, Tony Tolentino, for his sense of humour, kindness and compassion in caring for John these many months. Cremation has taken place. A Mass in celebration of John's life will be held at St. Gregory's Church, 122 Rathburn Rd., Toronto, on March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Diabetes Canada.

