DOWARD, JOHN FRANK July 22, 1956 - May 27, 2020 It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of John Frank Doward (Skip). He is survived by his loving sisters, Marien Breen (Dave) and Elaine Zamardi (Stef); and his brothers, Kirk (Cathy) and Douglas (Sharon). Uncle to Christina and Corbin Breen, Kyle Doward, Shae and Keana Zamardi. Predeceased by his niece Lisa Doward and nephew Jonathan Doward. John will be laid to rest near his late mother, Millicent. Due to the Corona-19 virus, the family will hold a private funeral at a later date at Cataraqui Cemetery in Kingston, Ontario.



