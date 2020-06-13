JOHN FRANK DOWARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOWARD, JOHN FRANK July 22, 1956 - May 27, 2020 It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of John Frank Doward (Skip). He is survived by his loving sisters, Marien Breen (Dave) and Elaine Zamardi (Stef); and his brothers, Kirk (Cathy) and Douglas (Sharon). Uncle to Christina and Corbin Breen, Kyle Doward, Shae and Keana Zamardi. Predeceased by his niece Lisa Doward and nephew Jonathan Doward. John will be laid to rest near his late mother, Millicent. Due to the Corona-19 virus, the family will hold a private funeral at a later date at Cataraqui Cemetery in Kingston, Ontario.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved