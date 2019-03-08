SEHOVIC, John Frank August 11, 1949 – March 6, 2019 With great love and much sorrow we share the passing of John Frank Sehovic at the age of 69. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and is now at peace. John is survived by his beloved wife Claudette, his children Frank (Jodi), Yvonne (Chris), John Paul (Liz), and Matthew, his sister Mary and he was predeceased by his brother Franc (Ljuba). John also leaves behind 5 grandchildren (Karen, Tyler, Johnny, Noah and River), and 4 nieces and nephews (Christopher, Anthony, Monica and Michelle). Honoring John's request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will take place in the Spring. Remembrance donations may be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. The song is ended but the melody lingers on…
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2019