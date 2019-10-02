Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Franklin EVANS. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

EVANS, John Franklin Actor | Director | Producer | Playwright | Creator | Father | Friend John Evans passed away at home in Toronto surrounded by love on September 28, 2019, following a diagnosis of cancer ten months ago. In both his life and work, John brought passion and fire to everything he did. As an actor Evans sought truth. Preparing for the role of the drifter "Lee" in Sam Sheppard's play "True West", he would rise in the middle of the night, don his character's filthy wardrobe and walk the gritty streets for hours, inhaling the margins, observing the hustle, and finding his way into the spirit of his character. In 1982, John was recognized for that role by his peers with the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Lead. "A great honour", he would later joke, that "was immediately followed by a year of unemployment in the great Canadian tradition of ensuring that our actors maintain their humility". John played principal roles in numerous film and TV productions opposite some of the biggest international names. He brought great precision and deep feeling to his craft and was warm and supportive of those he worked with, but he was not known to suffer fools gladly, and if that happened to include the director, so be it. John's roots as a Macedonian were central to who he was, and he created and produced concert events for his community at Roy Thomson Hall that re-enforced the profound and sometimes fragile Macedonian connection with the homeland. In 1986, John married Lyne Tremblay, an actor, dancer and singer best known for her role as "Cassandra" the Siamese, in "Cats". John and Lyne's relationship was filled with artistic collaborations, their most beautiful production was that of their two daughters, Michelle and Lisa, both of whom are pursuing careers in the creative arts. John had a remarkable relationship with his girls, by turns, father, mentor and best friend. Lyne, Michelle and Lisa were by his side when he took his final breath. An artist to the end, John finished his most recent work, "Standardized Patient", a satirical psychological thriller currently in development with The Buchwald Agency in NYC, a week before his passing. John was the eldest son of Mary and Jim Evans and is survived by his beloved daughters, Michelle and Lisa, his younger brother George and George's wife Nancy, his niece and nephews, Peter, Michael, Katie, his cousin Michael, and Michael's son William, and his grand-nephews River, Luke and Austin. John Evans will long be remembered for his passion, vision, kindness and raw commitment to cutting through artifice to find deep meaning. He was an original, a rebel, and a man who was profoundly loved by so many. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life in the Chapel at 11 am. Online condolences may be made through



EVANS, John Franklin Actor | Director | Producer | Playwright | Creator | Father | Friend John Evans passed away at home in Toronto surrounded by love on September 28, 2019, following a diagnosis of cancer ten months ago. In both his life and work, John brought passion and fire to everything he did. As an actor Evans sought truth. Preparing for the role of the drifter "Lee" in Sam Sheppard's play "True West", he would rise in the middle of the night, don his character's filthy wardrobe and walk the gritty streets for hours, inhaling the margins, observing the hustle, and finding his way into the spirit of his character. In 1982, John was recognized for that role by his peers with the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Lead. "A great honour", he would later joke, that "was immediately followed by a year of unemployment in the great Canadian tradition of ensuring that our actors maintain their humility". John played principal roles in numerous film and TV productions opposite some of the biggest international names. He brought great precision and deep feeling to his craft and was warm and supportive of those he worked with, but he was not known to suffer fools gladly, and if that happened to include the director, so be it. John's roots as a Macedonian were central to who he was, and he created and produced concert events for his community at Roy Thomson Hall that re-enforced the profound and sometimes fragile Macedonian connection with the homeland. In 1986, John married Lyne Tremblay, an actor, dancer and singer best known for her role as "Cassandra" the Siamese, in "Cats". John and Lyne's relationship was filled with artistic collaborations, their most beautiful production was that of their two daughters, Michelle and Lisa, both of whom are pursuing careers in the creative arts. John had a remarkable relationship with his girls, by turns, father, mentor and best friend. Lyne, Michelle and Lisa were by his side when he took his final breath. An artist to the end, John finished his most recent work, "Standardized Patient", a satirical psychological thriller currently in development with The Buchwald Agency in NYC, a week before his passing. John was the eldest son of Mary and Jim Evans and is survived by his beloved daughters, Michelle and Lisa, his younger brother George and George's wife Nancy, his niece and nephews, Peter, Michael, Katie, his cousin Michael, and Michael's son William, and his grand-nephews River, Luke and Austin. John Evans will long be remembered for his passion, vision, kindness and raw commitment to cutting through artifice to find deep meaning. He was an original, a rebel, and a man who was profoundly loved by so many. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life in the Chapel at 11 am. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close