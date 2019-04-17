Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Franklin PALEN. View Sign

PALEN, John Franklin DFC, BA RCAF – RAF – Bomber Command 1942 - 1945 Born December 1, 1922 in the village of Haliburton, ON. Eldest son of Harry and Gladys Palen (nee Lucas). Died in Langley, BC, on Sunday, February 3, 2019. John moved to Toronto in 1932 along with his parents and two sisters and brother and continued his education at Norway Public School and Danforth Tech and after graduation in 1942, John joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and soon began his training as an air gunner. After graduation he was posted overseas to England where he became a member of the Bomber Crew as a rear gunner on Halifax and Lancaster Bombers. By December of 1944 John had completed a total of 58 operations and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. After his return to Canada in 1945 John completed his education and worked as an administrator for Metro Toronto Long Term Nursing Homes for seniors throughout the metro area. After his thirty-nine year employment with Metro, John moved to Barrie, ON, where he lived with his wife Margaret (deceased, 2010) until 2012 when he moved to Langley, BC, to be closer to family members. John had five children with his first wife Betty (deceased, 1974), his eldest son Larry (deceased, 1991), Paul, Stephen (Liz), Catherine (John), Annemarie (Perry) and step-son David (Yvonne). His eleven grandchildren and his sixteen great-grandchildren lovingly remember John. Various family members and friends in Ontario and British Columbia will also lovingly remember John. John was a member of the Legion (RCL) for many years in Toronto and Barrie and also a past member and president of East York Kiwanis Club, Barrie Kiwanis and Probus Clubs and Veterans Clubs. Cremation has taken place and a short service of inurnment will take place at St. Paul's Cemetery, Barrie, ON, on Saturday, April 20th with a tea to follow at 2 p.m. at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley Street, Barrie, ON L4M 1L4.

