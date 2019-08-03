GIROUX, John Frederick Passed away peacefully at home, on July 31, 2019, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Kathleen Giroux (predeceased). Father to Jerry (Rebecca), Cathy, Tina and John (Carrie). Loving grandfather to Cassie (Liam), Christina, Richard, Renee and Lilly and great-grandfather to Nora and Audrey. Friends and family are invited to visit on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street S., Brampton, from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the Service in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of John to The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 609 Poppy Fund, 1133 Queen Street East, Brampton, L6T 4E2, would be appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019